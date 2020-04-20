FCTA assures transparency in palliative distribution

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured Abuja residents of transparency in the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable households.

Mr Olawale Labiyi, the Director, Department of Monitoring and Inspection, FCT gave the assurance in a statement issued by Mrs Josie Mudasiru, Head, Public Relations Unit in the department, on Sunday in Abuja.

Labiyi said the department had deployed adequate staff to join other personnel to monitor the distribution of food items in the six Area Councils.

He said that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu were desirous of ensuring accountability and transparency in the distribution of the palliative.

The director urged the monitoring and inspection team to be accurate in taking stock of what was on ground with dates and time, and ensure that what was meant for each Area Council was delivered to it.

He also reminded them that there were other monitoring teams which include the Christian Association of Nigeria, the League of Imams, the Civil Rights and Non-Governmental organisations as well as other groups

“You may wish to recall that the Minister of State has held meetings with Area Council Chairmen and Traditional Rulers in pursuance of a successful exercise.

“The Department of Monitoring and Inspection is representing the Administration and will be liaising with the Chairman, Monitoring Committee, Director Human Resource Management, Alhaji Bashir Muhammad, to ensure that proper records are kept.

“Three teams were selected for the exercise headed Mr Sani Twasko, Mrs Abosede Akande and Engineer Ijirotimi Olanrewaju,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Minister of State on Friday began the distribution of palliative materials to the six area councils to cushion the effect of stay-at-home order among the vulnerable ones.

Aliyu, who said the first batch of the palliative would commence in Abaji area council, added that a truck load of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice would be taken to Abaji for onward distribution to the vulnerable in rural communities.

The minister assured that all the structures of distribution would be followed to ensure transparency and accountability as well as fairness to all. (NAN)