FCTA assures speedy acceleration of socioeconomic development in Abuja

Mr Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure speedy acceleration of socioeconomic development in the territory.

Adesola, who was represented by Dr Kelvin Ike, the Acting Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, FCTA, gave the assurance at the 8th Edition of Business 360, held at the Entrepreneurial Complex of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 8th Edition of Business 360 is, ‘Leveraging on Technology and Innovation for Enterprise Productivity’.

He said that the FCT Administration through the Abuja Enterprise Agency conceived Business 360 as a platform to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and government regulatory and support services institutions.

He also said that the fundamental aims and objectives of initiating business 360 was to improve the performance and productivity of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the FCT by eliminating administrative bottlenecks.

“Thereby increasing access to business support and mentorship as well as improvement on enabling business environment through regular interactions with business regulator and support service providers.

“It is also in line with Goal 12 of FCT Next Level Strategy to accelerate economic development of the territory by collaborating with the private sector in creating employment opportunities.

“We are, therefore, determined to work with relevant partners to drive the use of technology in the MSME sub-sector,’’ Adesola said.

He said that the FCTA had put in place measures to harmonise taxes and levies in the territory.

According to him, when concluded it will eliminate the incidence of multiple taxation in the FCT, thus reducing the operational cost of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and increasing their profitability.

He, therefore, encouraged MSMEs to take advantage of the event to leverage on various technological solutions available for effective and efficient operations of their businesses.

“As an administration, we remain committed to ensuring speedy acceleration of the socioeconomic development of the FCT.

“Just recently, the Steering Committee for the Nigeria COVID-19 Action and Recovery Stimulus Programme (NCARES) to fast track the recovery of the FCT from the negative impact of COVID-19 was inaugurated.

“The project is designed to support poor and vulnerable households and facilitate the recovery of SMEs occasioned by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their livelihood.’’

Adesola said that in order to facilitate the recovery of MSMEs and enhance their capabilities, the Abuja Enterprise Agency would provide support to vulnerable MSMEs in areas such as co-financed loans, operational grants and technological enhancements for MSMEs.

Earlier, Malam Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said that the Federal Government would continue to create an enabling environment for MSMEs to thrive in the country. (NAN)

