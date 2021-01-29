FCTA assures full implementation of COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has expressed commitment to full implementation of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021,

signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 26. The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting on new Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Second Wave Pandemic Enforcement

Guidelines held on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Jan. 26, signed the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021

in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and all other powers enabling him. The protection regulations will serve the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Aliyu noted that the health and safety protocols and guidelines issued by the PTF on COVID-19, on the recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),

shall be binding on all persons and any violation shall be a punishable offence in Nigeria. She, therefore, urged FCT residents and Nigerians to take personal responsibility for their safety in the face of the more virulent COVID-19 second wave. She also enjoined residents to support the efforts of the Federal Government in keeping safe, while guaranteeing continued economic growth and development, without recourse to another round of lockdown. She explained that “given the peculiarity of the FCT as an annex of the Presidency, the FCT Administration is committed to full implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines. “It is our belief that this agrees with the role of government to provide the direction, lead the way and spur collective citizen action to build the Nigeria of our collective desires. “If there is anything we have learned in the fight against COVID-19 this far, it is the realisation that working together, we can conquer any challenges that threaten our collective well-being.

“Let us keep up this conquering spirit as we strive to build a safe and prosperous nation for all. “No doubt, with our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saved many lives. “We will continue to remain grateful to all those that have supported and are supporting us in this battle that we continue to wage in our resolve to defeat our common enemy, COVID-19.”

She thanked the leadership of the PTF, the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC, the FCT Health and Human Services team, the Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement, and other

critical stakeholders for their passion and immense contributions in the fight against COVID -19. Aliyu stated that the FCT Administration headed by Malam Muhammad Bello and herself viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to initiate reforms to revitalise the economy

for the benefit of all.

She assured all that the administration would utilise the 2021 financial year to redouble its efforts, especially in expanding value chain development opportunities in

the agriculture sector and in medium enterprises to create needed jobs.(NAN)