FCTA assures enhanced support for youths in modern agriculture

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured of enhanced support for youths who engage in modern and sustainable agricultural practices.

FCTA Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, gave the assurance at the 13th graduation of trainees at the Leventis Foundation Nigeria FCT Agriculture School in Yaba, FCT.

Ibrahim said the secretariat would continue to make concerted efforts to redirect the energies of youths into the agriculture.

This, according to him, will bring about job creation, empowerment and social balance.

He said the graduating trainees would soon get starter packs to go into agricultural production.

He assured also that the FCTA would pay its counterpart funding to the institute to ensure the sustenance of its activities.

He said notwithstanding COVID-19 agricultural activities would be given the desired attention by the FCTA.

“There is no denying the fact that the outbreak of COVID-19 brought about some setbacks, but we will continue with our agricultural projects,’’ he said.

In her remarks, the Principal, Leventis Foundation Nigeria, FCT Agriculture School, Mrs Agnes Yusuf, said the institute had graduated 62 youths in the 2021 set of trainees.

Yusuf explained that 19 of the 62 graduates are female.

She added that the latest figure brought to 792 the number of youths trained by the school in its regular one-year free training programme which began in 2008. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...