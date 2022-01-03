FCTA assures completion of moribund agricultural projects in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to ensure completion of various moribund agricultural projects in the territory.

Mandate Secretary for the FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, made the disclosure, in a statement by Zakari Aliyu, Deputy Director Information, on Monday in Abuja.

Ibrahim revealed that the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave him matching orders to take measures to ensure all the moribund agricultural projects in the FCT were revived.

The secretary said completion of all the moribund projects would reposition the agricultural sector toward meeting the yearnings of FCT residents.

Ibrahim during a visit to Bwari Area Council to assess the performance level of some agric facilities, said efforts would be made to put in place, standard agriculture infrastructural facilities at the area council.

The secretary said the ongoing project for the FCT Fish Farm Estate would facilitate full scale takeoff of fish production and processing activities at the centre.

”This is one of the projects that the FCTA will be focusing on, particularly because of the potentials it has, not just in terms of job and wealth creation for thousands of residents, but also a cash cow for generating revenue for government and enhancing food security.”

He directed officials of the Department of Fisheries to convene an urgent meeting with contractors handling various projects in the estate, with the view of addressing their challenges and getting them back to work with immediate effect.

The secretary, who inspected some of the hatcheries and ponds that had already began to operate at the estate, commended farmers who despite the challenges, were able to develop their plots and began production.

” I must really commend you for the work you are doing in helping to bridge the gap of the huge demand for fish in the FCT.

” What i can assure you is that we will try on our part to expedite action toward supporting your activities here which are in no small measure adding value to the livelihood of residents,” he said.

He commended the Forestry Department for doing a good job in the production of assorted tree seedlings and plants.

The secretary urged them to step up their grassroot tree planting campaign to mitigate the effect of climate change. (NAN)

