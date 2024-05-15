FCTA assures 2024 intending hajj pilgrims of improved welfare

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured the 2024 intending pilgrims to Saudi Area from the territory of improved welfare throughout the Hajj exercise.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, gave the assurance, while bidding farewell to the intending pilgrims at the FCT Hajj Camp in Bassa Jiwa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is expected to begin transporting intending pilgrims from FCT on Wednesday, May 15, to Saudi Arabia.

Mahmoud said that FCTA and the FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board have taken proactive measures to ensure adequate welfare for the intending pilgrims throughout the exercise.

She expressed confidence that the 2024 FCT Hajj operation would be better than the previous ones.

“To ensure success in the operation, the FCT Administration was proactive in ensuring that all the intending pilgrims complied with relevant policies to participate in the spiritual journey.

“The Administration has successfully concluded all necessary arrangements for the welfare of our contingent to the Holy Land.

“In fact, the early preparations for this year’s Hajj demonstrate our commitment towards recording a hitch-free exercise,” she said.

She urged the intending pilgrims to pray for the unity and progress of the country, with particular attention to the nation’s leaders for Allah’s guidance.

“I urge you all to remember that our country is passing through some economic and security challenges, which require your prayers for our country to remain united in spite of our differences.

“Pray for the peaceful coexistence of our dear nation in support of President Bola Tinubu-led administration in line with his “Renewed Hope” agenda,” Mahmoud pleaded.

The minister further urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the FCT and Nigeria by abiding with all the newly introduced policies by the Saudi authorities for the 2024 exercise.

She identified some of the new policies as movement in groups, transportation policy, luggage policy, feeding arrangements, timetable for religious activities, and other policies issued by all relevant authorities.

“Remember that these policies were introduced in your own interest to enable you to perform your religious obligations at ease,” she said.

Earlier, the Director, FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Malam Abubakar Evuti, said that the Board had a total of 2,977 intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Evuti said that experienced and committed officials were mobilised for the operation to ensure optimum service delivery for the pilgrims during the exercise.

He, however, warned against any act of indiscipline, adding that any official found wanting would be penalised.

He also advised the intending pilgrims to be law abiding, patient, avoid reckless spending and avoid rumour mongering.

One of the intending pilgrims, Mohammed Habib, who is going to Hajj for the first time, expressed confidence for a hitch-free exercise.

The visibly excited Habib said he was satisfied with all the preparation processes, which he described as impressive.

“I am overwhelmed and very excited because the preparations exceeded my expectations. So, I am looking forward to a fulfilling and hitch-free Hajj exercise,” he said. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai