FCTA, area councils to harmonise revenue collection

By Ruth Oketunde

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to harmonise revenue collection and end double taxation of residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Olusade Adesola, FCT Permanent Secretary, said this at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that it was important to enlighten FCT residents on the outcome of months of consultations and engagements with the chairmen of the six area councils and other stakeholders.

According to him, the FCTA had over the years been deeply concerned on a number of emerging issues in an effort to raise the needed revenue for accelerated development, by various tiers of government.

“Business premises are invaded oftentimes by hoodlums, allegedly canvassing for revenue collection.

“Residents are charged the same revenue by two or at times multiple authorities,” he said.

Adesola added that since 2012, various efforts had been initiated to address the foregoing challenges with minimal success.

He said that the initiative received impetus in 2021 when concerted efforts were made to address the disjointed revenue collection arrangements in the territory.

“Four retreats and colloquia sessions were held in the effort to enable us advance to the desirable Phase of harmonized revenue collection in Federal Capital Territory.

“Hence in 2021, the FCT Administration resumed active engagement with the six Area Councils, Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of FCT Administration involved in revenue collection and the FCT-IRS being the core stakeholders with the view to achieving a harmonized revenue collection outcome.

“The series of engagements and consultations culminated to the Stakeholders’ resolution retreat on the harmonisation of Revenue and Ease of Doing Business in the Federal Capital Territory convened and held at the Heritage Continental Hotel, Akure the Ondo State capital from the 11th to 14th of May, 2023.

“The overarching outcome of the Stakeholders Resolution Retreat, the ‘Akure Accord’ is the phasing out of technical partners from direct collection of revenues by Area Councils,” he said.

He added that the FCTA and any of its Secretariat, Department and Agency (SDA) or other agents designated to Identify, Assess and Account any revenue head for this resolution shall work collaboratively with the FCT-IRS.

He said that this was towards the actualisation of this objective including in the sharing of necessary data, among others.

“In furtherance of the above, officials of government as applicable shall Continue to perform their statutory responsibilities while harmonized revenues shall be collected on behalf of all by the FCT-IRS.

“Hence, the area Councils shall progressively disarm all the ‘armed brigands’ involved in revenue collection activities as soon as possible”, he added.

Earlier, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, Acting Executive Chairman, FCT Internal Revenue Service, said the goal of the service is to harmonise revenue collection and facilitate ease of doing business in the territory.

He added that this would foster growth and development in the nation’s capital, making it a shining example of economic growth, property and ease of doing business.

“This is not a task we undertake lightly, and we recognize the challenges that lie ahead.

“However, we are committed to overcoming these obstacles and transforming our collective vision into a reality”, he added.(NAN)

