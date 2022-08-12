FCTA appeals to environmental workers over consolidated salary

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Olusade Adesola has appealed to workers of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, (AEPB) to shelve their planned industrial action over non-payment of Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

Adesola, who made the appeal during an emergency meeting with the workers led by the Chairman of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), Oluwakorede Matilukuro, Thursday in Abuja said, staff should stop the planned industrial action in the interest of peace and industrial harmony in the Territory, considering the cordial relationship between them and the management.

The Permanent Secretary stated that his office is not averse to paying the workers their entitlements but was only waiting for the process to be completed by the National Wages and Salary Commission.

He, therefore, urged the workers to be patient and show understanding with the Administration, for the procedure to be diligently followed and completed.

Adesola explained that the present leadership of the FCT Administration is workers’ friendly and places high priority on the welfare and the well-being of workers, as such, will not do anything that could change that robust policy.

The Permanent Secretary, however, pointed out that the implementation of a salary structure code named Research and Allied Institutions could have long time implication for the careers of the officers.

This he disclosed, informed the overture to the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) for a fit-for-purpose salary structure for the AEPB.

He appealed to the Union to exercise little patience; noting that the action being undertaken is in the best interest of all.

He, thus, advised that embarking on industrial action will not serve anyone’s best interest at this term, considering the efforts the current Administration has put in place in paying FCT worker’s salary as at and when due.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the JUAC Chairman, Oluwakorede Matilukuro, appealed to the Administration to expedite action to avoid resorting to industrial action.

