FCTA advocates legislation to empower traditional rulers

The FCT Administration has advised local, state and Federal Governments to enact legislations that recognise traditional rulers as stakeholders and instruments of conflict management and peace building.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave the advice at the presentation of Staff of Office to the Etsu of Wako Chiefdom in Kwali Area Council of the territory, Etsu Abdulaziz Ibrahim on Thursday in Kwali Area Council of FCT.

Aliyu said that traditional rulers in both pre-colonial and post-colonial era had contributed immensely to the formation, extension, greatness and promotion of good relationship among different kingdoms and empires.

She therefore recommended continued involvement of traditional institutions in nation-building efforts in ways that would create condition for more effective and efficient peace-building, peace-making and conflict prevention initiatives.

Represented by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, the minister noted that the staff of office of the traditional rulers was not just a symbol of authority but also an instrument to promote peace building.

“And conflict management, especially in the face of increasing insecurity in various parts of the country.”

The minister warned that the FCT minister would not spare any traditional ruler aiding and abetting criminality in his domain.

She stressed that no one had the right to accommodate total strangers or group of people, especially now that the nation was facing challenges of insecurity.

“It is not in our character, no matter the level of poverty to betray the trust bestowed on you as a traditional ruler and the custodian of our traditions.

“This will not be acceptable in the seat of government where Mr President is the governor general,” she affirmed.

Earlier, the Acting Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs Olanipekun Omolola, commended the kingmakers and other stakeholders for overcoming the obstacles associated with the smooth process of selecting a new traditional ruler.

She reminded the new chief that leadership demanded sacrifice, patience and vision for the people.

She also urged him to work closely with the security agencies within his domain and members of traditional councils to anticipate, detect and nip in the bud any attempt to cause a breach of peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was administering of oath of office and presentation of staff of office to the 8th Etsu of Wako chiefdom, Etsu Abdulaziz Ibrahim. (NAN)

