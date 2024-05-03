FCTA-ACReSAL boosts agricultural production with tractors, boreholes in Kwali – Official

The World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, Federal Capital Territory Protect Implementation Unit, has procured tractors to boost agricultural production in Kwali Area Council of the territory.

Mr Lawan Geidam, Mandate Secretary, Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, FCT Administration, disclosed this during engagement of community members from Wako-Pukafa Catchment Area of the council, on Thursday.

Geidam, who is the Chairman, Technical Committee of the project in FCT, added that solar-powered boreholes were also constructed by the project.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Grace Adayilo, Geidam explained that the tractors and boreholes were made available under the project’s livelihood support.

He said that the solar-powered boreholes have been constructed in eight communities all in Kwali area council to provide sustainable sources of water for both irrigation and domestic use.

According to him, the boreholes will ensure availability of water all year round, to nurture crops and sustain communities.

He added that the project had also awarded contracts for the procurement of critical farm inputs.

He said that the inputs, which included improved seedlings, fertilizers, and pesticides, would soon be distributed to the farmers.

The goal, according to him, is to boost their efficiency and enhance crop yields, combat pest invasions, and ensure that soil remains fertile and productive for generations to come.

“The challenges posed by climate change no doubt present an undeniable threat to our quest for food security.

“This is what our collaboration with the World Bank aims at addressing; to fortify the resilience of our communities through capacity building and investments in natural resources management, good agricultural practices, and climate adaptation.

“It is, therefore, gratifying to see that our words are transforming into decisive actions as evidenced by today’s community engagement which coincided with the commencement of the new planting season,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr Joy Agene, Task Team of the World Bank-supported ACReSAL project, urged community members to take ownership of the project.

Agene, who was represented by and official of the project, Ms Ugonne Wunyi, pointed out that the project would fail without active support of community members.

“ACReSAL is a project of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and supported by the World Bank. So, it is basically and primarily your project, and without you, we cannot not achieve it.

“So, we are craving your indulgence to actively participate and take this project as your own, so that we can get all the results that we deserve, in terms of our livelihood; in terms of our farm produce and making our environment better,” she said.

The Project Coordinator in FCT, Mrs Caroline Opara, said that the essence of the community engagement was to sensitise the residents on the project and how to benefit from its various interventions.

“ACReSAL is a community driven project and that is why we are here to hear from you and for you to know how to implement the project effectively in your various communities,” she said.

On his part, the chairman of the council, Mr Danladi Chiya thanked the project implementation team and the FCTA for supporting to improve the livelihood of rural dwellers.

Chiya, who was represented by Mr Bala Malami, Supervisory Councillor, Agricultural Services, pledged the council’s continued support for the success of the project. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai