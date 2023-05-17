FCTA accelerating infrastructure development despite paucity of funds – Official

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has made significant progress in the area of infrastructure development despite prevailing financial challenges.

The Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Alhaji Shehu Ahmad stated this at a news conference on the activities of the FCDA, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ahmad attributed the achievement to the decision of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to complete ongoing and abandoned infrasrructure projects in the territory.

He stated that Bello has made concerted efforts in developing the nation’s capital city, thereby changing the ‘go-slow’ trend in the city.

Ahmad opined that paucity of funds for infrastructure development was not limited to the FCT alone, but rather a national issue.

According to him, dwindling Federal allocations have continued to affect infrastructure development in the territory.

“Infrastructure development is not a bane of Abuja alone, but a national problem.

“As it is, funding for infrastructure in Nigeria currently runs into trillions of naira and Abuja, as we all know gets funding for infrastructure projects from national budget, which is not enough.

“That is why the FCT Administration is engaging private sector through the land for infrastructure swap like we have done at the Gwagwa District and we are looking at other Districts like Buru Shareti where we have received interest.”

He explained that through the goodwill of the FCT Minister, there were several changes in the delivery of infrastructure.

The executive secretary stated that with more political will, a lot could still be done towards inclusive and rapid development of the city.

According to him, almost 18 projects proposals are before the Federal Executive Council (FEC), out of which nine are being processed as approvals have been given for award of contracts.

He disclosed that on Monday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the revised estimated total cost of the contract for the construction and equipping of the 220-bed Gwarimpa District Hospital Phase I.

He said that the contract was awarded to Messrs Mabelt Construction Company Ltd., at the total cost of over

N5.65 billion.

Ahmad added that the revised contract for the construction of three Solid Waste Transfer Stations at Mpape, Apo and Kubwa had been awarded.

He said it was awarded to Messrs Goodness International Resources Ltd., at the total cost of over N6.23 billion.

Similarly, he said that the contract for electric power and water supply to Apo-Tafyi Federal Integrated Staff Housing site was awarded to Messrs Olivec Ventures Ltd., at the cost of N3,578,679,582.19.

“Approval for the award of contract for the construction of access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail at Stadium and Kukwaba Stations, awarded to Messrs Datum Construction Engineering Limited at the cost of N4,600,479,947.25.

“Approval for the award of contract for the construction of 15km Road from A2 Junction(Abuja-Lokoja Road) to Pai in Kwali Area Council, FCT, awarded to Messrs COAN (West Africa) Limited, at the cost of N11,584,613,858.61.

“Approval for the award of contract for the construction of Nanda-Pandagi-Dangara-Agyena Road, FCT Abuja, awarded to Messrs COAN (West Africa) Limited, at the cost of N9,133,302,039.00”. (NAN)