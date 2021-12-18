FCT youths felicitate with Buhari @ 79

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have felicitated with President Muhammad Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday, wishing him God’s guidance as he leads the nation to a greater height.

Isaac David, Special Assistant on Youths to the FCT Minister, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, commended President Buhari’s long-standing commitment towards restoring the lost glory of Nigeria.

According to David, President Buhari deserves to be celebrated by all Nigerians, home and abroad, irrespective of the challenges that is currently being faced in the country.

“On behalf of FCT and entire Nigerian youths, we join the family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate President Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

“We can attest to the fact that the President has a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political eras; having served as a military officer, military governor, minister, Head of State and now President of Nigeria for the second term in office.

“President Buhari, in all the years of his leadership in Nigeria, has shown an undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.

”From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, a series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy,” he said.

David said President Buhari has been leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase in the nation.

”So, with this, we are calling on all Nigerians to look at the big picture and continue to stand with President Buhari in his patriotic mission to restore the lost glory of Nigeria and put it back among great nations of the world.

“Our beloved President, as you celebrate your birthday, we pray that God will keep you in perfect health and grant you the wisdom and strength to move the ship of our nation to more enviable and glorious heights of peace and prosperity for all. Happy Birthday Your Excellency,” he said. (NAN)

