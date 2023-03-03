FCT youths celebrate victory of Tinubu, Shettima

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A group, FCT Youths Coalition for Tinubu and Shettima, on Friday marched through the major streets of Abuja to celebrate the victory of Tinubu and Shettima in the just-concluded presidential poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory rally followed the declaration of the duo as the winners of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Convener of the coalition, Mr Bitrus Garki, said the Abuja youths were celebrating because of the renowned capacity of the President-elect in delivering good governance and human capital development.

He said that Abuja indigenes believed that a Tinubu-led administration would bring prosperity to Nigerians and also address all grievances that hitherto led to some unwarranted violent agitations.

According to him, the youths have faith in Tinubu and Shettima to bring about the inclusion that the original inhabitants of Abuja had for long yearned for.

Garki decried that FCT indigenous people had not gotten the desired dividends of democracy from the government.

While he assured the President-elect and his team of support, he also demanded that Abuja indigenes should be given their rightful place in the government.

Receiving the youths at the Tinubu and Shettima Campaign Office, Mohammed Musa, Director of Operation, APC PCC said that Abuja indigenes and residents had high expectations which they hope the President-elect would meet. (NAN)