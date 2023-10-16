FCT workers laud Wike over Civil Service Commission

By Philip Yatai

Civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have commended the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, for securing approval for the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike had, on Friday, announced President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the establishment of a Civil Service Commission for the FCT.

The elated workers in their numbers gathered in front of the minister’s office on Monday, praising Wike and President Tinubu for taking the bold step to implement the FCT Civil Service (Establishment), 2018.

President of the Joint Unions Action Committee, JUAC, the umbrella body of FCTA and Federal Capital Development Authority, Mr Korede Matilukoro, said that the action had put smiles on the faces of the workers of the FCTA.

Matilukoro, who reflected on the protracted struggle for the FCT Civil Service Commission for the past 20 years, said that the collective efforts and prayers of the staff had finally yielded results.

He regretted that workers of the FCTA had stagnated, not because they were incompetent or failed the prerequisite examination, but because of legal and administrative constraints.

This, according to him, made it impossible for Directors to rise to the position of Permanent Secretaries.

“We just want the Minister to know that we are so excited; we are so happy, and we are saying thank you sir.

“The approval came to workers as a big surprise.

“Coming from the weekend, we decided to bring a DJ to stand by and you will see banners all over the place.

“It is just to surprise you back and to say, “to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

He said that President Tinubu had done a beautiful thing, describing it as a hope renewed, in line with his agenda.

“He said he has a vision for Nigeria; he said he knows what he wants to do.

“We believe him now because even without asking, within a twinkle of an eye, he is able to feel our pulse; he is able to deliver on it and put a smile on our faces,” he added.

While pledging the commitment and support of FCTA workers to the Federal Government, Matilukoro sued for improved performance from the workers.

Responding, Wike said the operation of the FCT Civil Service Commission would take effect from next week.

He explained that the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission was a demonstration of the renewed hope agenda of Tinubu in the FCT.

“I told Mr President; these people have lost hope. Renew their hope. Tell them that everything’s not lost and the only way you can assure them is by making them grow to the apex of their career.

“That hindrance to the workers’ career development has been removed with this development,” he said.

Speaking on the withdrawal of the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account, the minister said it would allow the administration to better utilise its Internally Generated Revenue for development.

He pointed out that all the projects he did in Port Harcourt were possible because he was able to source for funds and use the state’s internal revenue as collateral. (NAN)

