FCT Women Secretariat, NSCDC sign MoU to strengthen women security

The Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)

By Angela Atabo

The Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Command in FCT, on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU, designed to enhance the protection of women and girls in the territory, was signed in Abuja, during a two-day conference on “Gender and Human Security: Focus on Women in the FCT.”

The conference was organised by the Women Affairs Secretariat and Security Services Department, FCT Administration, in collaboration with the Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement, University of Abuja.

Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat, explained that under the MoU, the two parties would develop a training module tagged, “Orange Module’’, a curriculum of etiquette and social protection.

Benjamin-Laniyi said that using the module, boys would be trained to shun sexual and gender-based violence, while young girls and older women would be trained on self-protection and security consciousness.

“This will help boys and girls to grow with the right attitude and to know how to protect themselves.

“This is part of efforts to ensure that adolescent girls and women in FCT, including young boys, are not left behind in the conversation around improving human security in our society,” she said.

She said that the FCT Administration, under the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has prioritised women protection and empowerment, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

On his part, the NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said that the partnership would promote the safety and well-being of women in rural and urban areas.

“We are embarking on a mentorship and awareness programme in schools, and efforts are ongoing to commence training for the first batch of young boys and adolescent girls across the FCT.

“The training would focus on safety, security and self-defence against sexual and gender-based violence or any other attack.

“We are also working towards establishing an emergency response system for girls to report incidents of abuse and violent attacks.

“This will include hotlines and support services, including effective investigation and prosecution of crimes against girls and women in communities,” Odumosu said.

He described security as a human right, encompassing physical, economic, environmental, and social aspects.

“Let us work together, to create a brighter future for women in the FCT; a future where everyone can thrive and achieve their full potential,” he added. (NAN)