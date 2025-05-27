FCT Women Affairs building a better future for children – Secretary

By Philip Yatai

The Women Affairs Secretariat (WAS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is implementing child-centred programmes and projects toward building a better future for all children in the FCT.

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi said this at the 2025 National Children’s Day, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Benjamins-Laniyi explained that WAS has coordinated various interventions and life-impacting programmes for the good of children in the FCT.

She identified some of the programmes as the advocacy against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and review of guidelines for the operations of orphanage homes in the territory.

The gesture, according to her, is to give hope to our children, especially, the vulnerable ones and those with disability.

She recalled that in 1989, the United Nations Convention on the Right of the Child (CRC), was adopted by the Global Community to give direction to the rights of children across the world.

She added that in July 2003, Nigeria took a bold step to domesticate the International Child Treaty, by passing the Child’s Right Act into law.

“But today, we are still faced with the challenge of full domestication and implementation of the Child’s Rights Act in all the states of the federation.

“There is, therefore, the need to ensure full domestication of the Child Rights Act across the country.

She congratulated children in the FCT and the country, adding that child’s protection and promoting policies that would protect children’s rights to education were critical to national development.

She commended parents, schools and caregivers, who were playing the pivotal role of training and nurturing children, both at the home fronts and in schools.

“Indeed, you are doing a great job!” she said

The mandate secretary said that the theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation”, was apt against the continued incidences of bullying in schools.

She said that bullying was being orchestrated by few radical students who have lost control of moral upbringing in society.

She added that the ugly act has cast a dark shadow in the school system, leaving victims beaten, injured and traumatised.

“This should not continue.

“Today, as we gather to celebrate our children, we call on our teaming students in FCT to rise against bullying and speak up whenever confronted with this radical menace.

“I urge you to avoid bullying and channel all your energy to academic resourcefulness, in order to shape a better tomorrow for yourselves,” she said.

Earlier, a child with disability, Victory Maduka, stressed the need for building a bullying-free generation, adding that everyone deserves to feel safe, loved and respected, especially children with disabilities.

According to her, bullying hurts and must be stopped.

“We must treat each other with kindness no matter our differences.

“Children with disabilities are strong and full of dreams. When we listen to them and support them, we build a better world.

“Let’s celebrate what makes each of us unique. Together we can build a better future where no one is left out.”

Also, orphans at the FCT Unity Children Home, Gwako, Gwagwalada, thanked FCT Minister Nyesome Wike for refurbishing their vehicles and giving them hope.

“Your Kindness makes us feel special and loved. We are grateful for your care and support,” the children said.

The Deputy Director, Child Development Department, WAS, Mr Idris Attah, explained that the vehicles have been grounded for more than 10 years. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)