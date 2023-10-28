FCT Water Board moves to improve revenue generation, service delivery

By Philip Yatai

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board says plans are underway to improve revenue generation and reposition itself for better service delivery.

The acting General Manager of the board, Mr Daniel Salka, stated this in Abuja on Friday, while presenting computer hardware, software, and other accessories to five Area Offices and three Units of the board.

Salka disclosed that the board currently generates N300 million monthly, representing 52 per cent of the board’s annual target.

He commended the members of staff for the unprecedented feat and urged them to do better through rededication, professionalism and efficiency in service delivery.

Salka further called on the staff to redouble their efforts with the goal to increase the revenue base of the board.

He explained that the computers and the accessories were provided in partnership with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Business Advisory Project.

According to him, the aim is to reduce non-revenue water, boost service delivery and enhance revenue generation.

He assured that all other area offices and units of the board would also get the computers in due course.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Area Manager of Jabi, Mr Yusuf Yelwa, commended Salka for the motivation and promised to use the computers for the purpose they were procured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JICA partnered with the board to actualize it’s corporate status in line with the FCT Water Board Act, 2017.

JICA is assisting the board with capacity building, non-revenue reduction effort, development of legal framework, and Customer Service Charter

“The agency is also supporting the application of smart bill, cloud billing systems for ease of doing business,” he said. (NAN)

