FCT voters express satisfaction over conduct of Saturday election

By Georgia Adegbie

Some residents in Lugbe, FCT have expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of general elections on Saturday.

Some of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, at Kabusa, Abuja Municipal Area Council, said election was one of the smooth they have witnessed in recent times.

They also remarked the turnout was massive.

Mr Alexander Godwin, 64 years old, said he was happy when he saw large number of voters in his unit.

“The voter turnout was very impressive, I wish the system will allow our votes to count and put an end to election malpractices.

“We just pray that our votes will really count because sometimes the people will vote and their vote will not count,” he said.

He also said that the redesigned new naira notes helped in the reduction of buying vote.

“It is a new development that really helped; it is a good thing, though we have all fallen into a new page in the FCT and the entire country.

“Our youths are wise now. They don’t want to be deceived anymore. This is a process for a new era in the country,” he said.

Mrs Francisca Akabueze, 56 years old, said that people in her polling unit were well orderly during the elections.

She commended INEC officials and the security personnel for maintaining peace and order.

“They allowed the elderly ones, pregnant women, nursing mothers and people with disability to vote first.

Mr Febia Akabueze, 68 years old, said he wished the country got it right this time by allowing the wish of the people to prevail.

“The youths have risen up and performed their civil responsibility by voting and supporting whom they want; we all, senior citizens, youths and children, need a change.

“We want a new Nigeria where everybody will be in his comfort zone and are happy,” he said.

Mr Amechi Chinedu, 46 years civil servant, said he was happy that the election held in spite of the speculations that it would not hold. (NAN)