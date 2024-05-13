FCT Volleyball Challenge: We discovered good players, Chairman Says

The Chairman, FCT Volleyball Association Chairman, James Pindar, said that quality Volleyball players were discovered at the maiden edition of the 2024 FCT Volleyball Challenge.

Pindar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

He said that the tournament ended on a good note with the discovery of quality male and female players in the participating teams.

NAN reports that Karu United VC defeated Defence spikers 3-2 in the final match of the male category, to emerge winners of the maiden edition of the 2024 FCT Volleyball challenge.

Pindar who is a retired Commodore from the Nigeria Air force, said that they objective and aim of setting up the competition was effectively achieved.

“The main objective of this challenge apart from bringing the youths together under the umbrella of Volleyball, is to use the opportunity to select best hands that will represent FCT at the national and international levels.

“We had 30 male teams and 24 female teams that participated in this maiden edition of the tournament.

Pinder who was also the Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the tournament, commended the Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Army Staff, other organisations and Nigerians for their support.

He called for more sponsors of Volleyball in the FCT, as the sport was capable of employing a lot of youths and take them off criminal activities.

“The players that participated in this maiden edition showed high interest in the game of volleyball and they are ready to play it professionally.

“This is how it starts and we need to encourage them. It is a win win situation for both the country and the players,” Pinder said.

He said that the FCT Volleyball Association was doing everything possible, to build strong teams from the male and female players that can defend the territory within and outside the country. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Jonathan