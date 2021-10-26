FCT VIO to punish personnel caught demanding bribe

The FCT Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), says it will punish any of its personnel caught demanding bribes from motorists during road traffic control and vehicle papers verification within the territory.

Mr Wadata Bodinga, Director of FCT VIO, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja said that the directorate would take serious actions against bribe demanding officers and men.

“We don’t condone any act of sabotage because we view demanding for bribe or gratification on the road or even in the office as sabotage.

“I have gotten no report of traffic officers requesting for bribe and I am not aware of any, but if we do, I can assure you of taking actions,” he said.

Bodinga, however, said that part of the duties of the officers was to impose the road traffic regulations by ensuring that motorists make the road safe for all road users.

“The law is supposed to be proactive and ensure that people don’t actually do those deeds that might cause havoc to other road users and that is the purpose of the vehicle inspection we carry out.

“From our operations in the morning, what we basically do is traffic control to ensure vehicles are moving freely from 6 a.m to 10 a.m and not to check for vehicle particulars.

“If VIO men are supposed to inspect vehicles and people say that they shouldn’t inspect the vehicles on the road but should stay in the office and wait for motorists to renew papers.

“This means that we should allow all the vehicles that are not road worthy on the road, then allow them cause crashes and kill people before we go out and inspect them,” he said.

According to him, Section 114 and 115 of the regulations enacted from the Road Traffic Act explained that the VIO had the power to inspect vehicles and power to seize driver’s licence in the FCT.

Quoting an official gazette made available by the director, Section 114 (i) says that “A road traffic officer may inspect any motor vehicle or trailer with a view to ascertaining whether the provision of these regulations, or of any permit or notice issued hereunder are being complied with.” (NAN)

