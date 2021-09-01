FCT UBEB rehabilitates 400 classrooms, constructs 125 classrooms – Exec. Chairman

The Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) has rehabilitated 400 classrooms, constructed 125 block of four bedroom classrooms and supplied more than 10,000 text books to schools in the territory.

Dr Alhassan Sule, the Director and acting Executive Chairman of FCT UBEB, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“So far, from my little survey, I observed that more 400 classrooms have already been rehabilitated and about 125 construction of block of three and four bedroom classrooms have already been completed.

“And we supplied more than 10,000 text books to schools, supplies of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) materials and COVID-19 sanitisers were actually procured and distributed to schools,’’ Sule said.

The executive chairman said that the board had ensured that all the contracts awarded either constructions or rehabilitations were executed as specified in the bill of quantities.

“I personally inspect such projects and where I am not satisfied, I do instruct the contractor in charge to ensure that the right thing is done.

“And glory be to Allah that most of the contracts awarded between 2018 and 2019 actually followed specifications because any projects that did not follow specifications, I don’t entertain payment for such contract.

“And most contractors are already aware; we already made it clear that any contractor that gives us an under expected project, such contractor will be blacklisted whenever we are giving out any contract.

“So, it is on account of this that most contractors ensure that they deliver what is actually given to them,” he said.

He said that the board under his leadership was promoting e-learning with the support of the FCT Education Secretariat, the Universal Basic Education Commission and Aso Radio and Television.

“We are able to start airing some of our programmes through Aso radio and television on Tuesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 1:40p.m. and 3: 35p.m.

“Those in remotes areas were given radio to listen and this has greatly improved and impacted on communities because some children that dropped out of school now develop interest when they see some of their peers listening to radio.

“They started coming back to school. We have also intensified efforts to ensure that the incidence of out of school children is reduced by sensitising communities that basic education is free.

“Even if a child doesn’t have uniform, he or she can wear native clothes to come to school.

“The most important thing is that every child has the right to be educated and such right should not be abused,” he said (NAN)

