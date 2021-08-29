FCT UBEB moves to curb incidence of out-of-school children –Exec. chairman

The Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) has evolved strategies to ensure the reduction of the incidence of out-of-school children in the territory, according to Dr Alhassan Sule, the UBEB Executive Chairman.

Sule, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, in Abuja, assured that the board would strive to ensure that every child residing in the FCT had access to quality education, to enable them realize their potentials.

He revealed that the board would establish more schools to ensure that more children have access to education, observing that children from some communities have to trek some far distance before they can access education.

” Under the present administration of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, we ensure that any community that desires school we promptly apply to the administration and they give us approval.”

Sule identified lack of quality education as one of the factors responsible for banditry, saying that education was also the only key to the development of the country.

The FCT UBEB boss disclosed that the board had assigned its Department of Social Mobilisation to sensitise communities to understand the importance of educating their children, especially the girl child.

” We will continue to do our best to ensure that every child residing in FCT gets the desired education because that is the only key by which the hidden potential of our children can be explored and is also the only key through which our nation can develop.

” We are talking of banditry which is on account of lack of quality education and that is why we will be doing our best through the Department of Social Mobilisation to sensitise communities.

” This is so that we can address seriously the incidence of out-of-school children, now that basic education is free and compulsory we will be giving them awareness,” Sule said.

He added that the board would also use faith-based organisation through mosques and churches to educate their followers on the need to take the education of their children seriously.

Sule also emphasised the commitment of the board to implement the education policy of President Buhari’s administration, through the support of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

He noted that quality education was the only thing that could enhance the fortunes of the nation, and that the FCT minister had given the board all that it needs to ensure success. (NAN)

