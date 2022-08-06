FCT Tribunal judgment: We will appeal, says AMAC chairman

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), says he will appeal the FCT Election Tribunal judgment nullifying his emergence as winner of the Feb. 12 area council elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja, he called on his supporters to remain calm for the needful to be done.

The statement, jointly signed by Ephraim Audu and Kingsley Madaki, his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media was issued on Friday night in Abuja.

“Following the judgment at the FCT election tribunal, the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council has renounced the judgment that was passed in favour of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The chairman therefore, called on his supporters to remain calm and not take laws into their hands as his legal team had already appealed the matter at a competent court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maikalangu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of Feb. 12 AMAC chairmanship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He polled 19,302 votes to defeat Murtala Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 13,240 votes.(NAN)

