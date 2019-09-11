FCT tribunal dismisses APC’s petition challenging PDP’s victory in AMAC/ Bwari Fed. Const.

#TrackNigeria The FCT National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Mrs Amanda Pam of the APC challenging the election of Mr Micah Jiba of PDP as winner of the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency election.

Delivering judgment, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice O.A Ezeoke, declared that the Pam and her party, APC, failed to prove their allegations.

Ezeoke held that Pam also failed to prove the allegations with concrete evidences because “they say he who alleges must prove.”

“In this petition, the petitioners did not discharge their responsibilities of establishing noncompliance.

”Petitioner’s witnesses gave statements that were filled inconsistent with the petitioners claims.

“Consequently, this petition has failed and is hereby dismissed for lack of merit,” the tribunal chairman declared.

Pam had approached the tribunal with allegations of noncompliance with the electoral act.

She had also alleged over-voting occurred in majority of the polling units.

Pam also claimed that the election was characterised by malpractices and and prayed the tribunal to annul the election and declare her winner or in the alternative, order a fresh election.

She alleged that INEC officials failed to fill the required forms after election which affected the election. (NAN)