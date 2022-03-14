FCT traffic services impound 48 vehicles from illegal parks, car marts

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has impounded 33 vehicles belonging to commercial motorists operating illegal motor parks at Area 1 under the bridge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the directorate also towed 15 vehicles at unapproved roadside car marts, and those transacting business on-road corridor and pedestrian walk on Borno and Benin streets in the city.

Addressing newsmen during the operation, the Zonal Commander in Charge of Zone 1 of the DRTS, Osho Alaba, said the exercise was aimed at alerting the public that such activities were not allowed in the city.

Alaba, who is an Assistant Director of Operations, decried the conversion of Area 1 by some drivers as illegal parks, with several rickety vehicles, thereby constituting traffic jams in the area, which informed the operation.

“Our officers from the Area 1 Command of the Directorate and taskforce team stormed Area 1 and were able to make some arrests.

“We made a total arrest of 33 vehicles for alleged offenses of operating illegal parking, unpainted, and rickety taxis at Area 1 under the bridge, while 15 vehicles were removed from illegal car marts at Area 10.

“Area 1 under the Bridge is not a car park. The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has approved three car parks for Area 1, where motorists are supposed to pick and drop passengers.

“But, sadly every day under the bridge is being used by some drivers as illegal parks, and there are lots of rickety vehicles, thereby constituting traffic jam in the area, this, therefore, informed this operation,” he said.

He explained that Area 1 under the bridge was long overdue to be cleared of the illegal park as “these drivers are stubborn because they do not want to go to the designated parks.

“We don’t really know why they don’t want to go to the parks, but we are sending messages to them that Area 1 under the bridge is not a motor park.

“We have designated parks around Area 1, where they should go and operate. So, no more Illegal park in that area,” she stressed.

Similarly, Head, DRTS Task team, Shehu Maiwada, disclosed that all the confiscated vehicles would be taken to the mobile court for further action.

Maiwada, who described the operation as successful, however, reiterated the resolve of the directorate to scale up the clampdown operations on illegal parks, garages, and car marts in the nation’s capital city. (NAN)

