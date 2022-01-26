FCT to reinvigorate aquaculture to empower vulnerable groups –official

The Federal Capital Territory’s Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, has restated its determination to reinvigorate its aquaculture and allied trades centre for women and youth so as to empower more vulnerable groups.

The Mandate Secretary for the secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, made this known during a visit to the Centre at Kuka Village in Kwali Area Council, to assess the centre’s production activities, on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said that the centre, commissioned by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu in 2020, was part of her grassroot development programmes.

He said that the establishment of the centre was aimed at providing opportunities for vulnerable groups, particularly women and youths to poverty alleviation, as well as boosting fish production in the FCT.

The secretary assured that he would do everything possible to ensure that with the budgetary provisions made, facilities at the centre were improved and expanded to accommodate more groups.

” The vision the FCT Minister of state, is to have a centre that will provide entrepreneurial skills on a regular basis to the less privileged.

” And the choice of aquaculture was very strategic, because it was one that was thriving as a result of demand. We will ensure that this worthy vision is realised.

” We are going to put in the required funding to improve on the programmes at the centre,” he said.

He directed the Department of Fisheries to strengthen its monitoring mechanism to follow-up on the progress of the trainees, so as to ensure that they were supported and properly guided on managing their businesses.

In her remarks, the Director of Fisheries in the secretariat, Mrs Ifeoma Okeke, commended the Secretary for displaying strong commitment to repositioning the agriculture sector, since his appointment.

This, according to her, had boosted the morale of staff who had been encouraged to put in their best.

Okeke disclosed that the pilot beneficiaries were all doing well in their businesses and contributing their quota in enhancing fish production in the FCT.

Also, one of the beneficiaries, Mama Safiya Nokoda, who still maintains a pond at the centre, thanked the minister for the laudable project.

She stated that the project had enabled her fend for her family with the proceeds from the fish business. (NAN)

