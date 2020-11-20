FCT to ensure food vendors comply with safety standards — Director

The Director in charge of the FCT Public Health Department, Dr Josephine Okechukwu, has said that the department was out to set good hygiene standards for food vendors in the territory to ensure that the food they served were wholesome and safe for human consumption.

The Director told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in an interview on Friday in Abuja, that the department was established to ensure the good health of members of the public and that it was an integrated and comprehensive service that must not be compromised to avoid incidence of diseases.

“So, the onus is on us that whatever the populace of the FCT are getting from food vendors must be standard, we are talking about health here and you know the implications of not eating good food.