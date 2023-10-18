FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area Councils – Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says a total of 30-kilometre roads will be constructed across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Wike, who stated this when Sen. Philip Aduda and Mr Zakari Dobi visited him in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aduda was the immediate past Senator that represented FCT in the Senate in the 9th Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party.

He recontested the seat along with Dobi, who contested under the All Progressives Congress but lost to Sen. Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party.

The minister said that the 30-kilometre roads, five in each of the six area councils, would be concluded before May 29, 2024.

This, according to him, is to decentralise development efforts from the city centre to rural communities across the area councils.

“President Bola Tinubu had directed that at least five-kilometre roads must be constructed in each of the six area councils before May 29.

“This is part of his renewed hope agenda to ensure that people in rural communities were not left out in the development efforts of the current administration,” he said.

Wike commended the visitors for working as a team irrespective of political party differences to work for the development of the FCT.

He promised to routinely consult them to tribute their quota in developing the city, adding that the FCT Administration would work with everybody that has something to offer.

The minister explained that the establishment of the Civil Service Commission for FCT was part of the renewed hope agenda by removing every bottle next to carrier progression.

He added that FCT was equally pulled out of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to encourage development in the capital city.

“The goal is to rebuild the lost hope among residents of the FCT,” Wike said.

Earlier, Aduda explained that the visit was to congratulate Wike on his appointment as Minister of the FCT and commend him for the good work he was doing.

He added that the visit was also to thank Tinubu for appointing a son of the soil as a Minister and pledged their full support to the development of the FCT for the interest of all.

“We are also here to commend you for the bold step in establishing the Civil Service Commission for FCT, removing FCT from TSA and establishment of. Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s concerns,” Aduda said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

