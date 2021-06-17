FCT sets to refund 2021 hajj deposit to intending pilgrims

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will commence refund of 2021 Hajj fare deposits to intending pilgrims that are desirous of collecting their money.

Mr Muhammad Aliyu, the board’s spokesperson in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that the refund was as a result of cancellation of the 2021 Hajj for foreign nationals by Saudi Arabian government.

Aliyu said that a total of 1,964 intending pilgrims that made their deposits to participate in the hajj were free to collect their money if they wished as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Aliyu, however, said that those who wished to roll over their deposits to 2022 hajj could preserve their money with the board and get the advantage of first priority position during the registration.

He advised those willing to collect their deposits to forward applications for refund, stating their bank account details to the director of the board with original receipt of payments to process their refunds.

He said that no cash payment would be entertained for the refunds.

Aliyu said that the applications for refunds could be submitted to respective area officers in the area council where their initial deposits were made.

According to him, Pilgrims without bank accounts are expected to forward letters authorising the board to pay their money into third party’s bank accounts with accurate details of the depositors. (NAN)