FCT sets to refund 2021 hajj deposit to intending pilgrims

June 17, 2021



The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will refund of 2021 Hajj fare deposits to intending pilgrims that are desirous of collecting their money.

Mr Muhammad Aliyu, the board’s statement on Thursday in Abuja, said refund was as a result of cancellation of the 2021 Hajj for foreign nationals by Saudi Arabian government.

Aliyu said that a total of 1,964 intending pilgrims that made their deposits to participate in the hajj were free to collect their money if they wished as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Aliyu, however, said that those who wished to roll over their deposits to 2022 hajj could preserve their money with the board and get the advantage of first priority position during the registration.

He advised those willing to collect their deposits to forward applications for refund, stating their bank account details to the director of the board with original receipt of payments to process their refunds.

He said that cash would be entertained for the refunds.

Aliyu said applications for refunds could be submitted to respective area officers in the area where their initial deposits were made.

According to him, Pilgrims without bank accounts are expected to forward letters authorising the board to pay their money into third ’s bank accounts with accurate details of the depositors. (NAN)

