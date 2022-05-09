FCT sets deadline for top-up of 2022 Hajj fare

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed May 13 as deadline for prospective pilgrims who made deposits for the forthcoming Hajj, to top up the fare.

Malam Muhammad Lawal, Public Relations Officer of the board, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said a Director of the board, Malam Nasiru Danmallam, disclosed this during the second phase of education and orientation for prospective pilgrims at the Permanent Hajj Transit Camp.

” Intending pilgrims who have made deposit for the forthcoming Hajj with the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have till Friday May 13, to top up their deposit before the announcement of the actual Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.”

Danmallam explained that the topping up of the deposits would enable the board to establish its prospective master list for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Director said the deadline became necessary, considering the time frame for the transportation of the pilgrims to the holy land.

He disclosed that depositing up to the minimum required amount would also enable the board to continue with other travelling arrangements as well as meet up with the deadline for the balance of payment to NAHCON.

The director emphasised that only prospective pilgrims who deposited up to the minimum of N2.5m by the deadline would be registered in the master list of the board for this year’s exercise.

He warned that the principle of first-right-of-refusal in respect of those whose deposit had been with the board would elapse with the deadline on Friday.

He also disclosed that the activities for this year’s Hajj would continue on May 13 with Medical Screening of Intending Pilgrims from Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Council at the permanent Hajj camp.

The Director also revealed that intending pilgrims from Bwari, Kuje and Abuja Municipal Areas would be screened on May 14.

” Those who registered with the Headquarters and Abaji Area Council are scheduled for the screening on Sunday.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

