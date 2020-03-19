FCT schools adopt preventive measures against COVID-19, Lassa fever

Schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have embraced measures to safeguard students from COVID-19 and Lassa fever.

COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing global outbreak of Coronavirus disease 2019 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools in FCT embarked on sensitisation exercise in order to educate and protect students from contacting COVID-19, Lassa fever and other diseases.

Some of the schools visited by a NAN Correspondent shows that school management were seen checking body temperature, handwashing exercise and use of sanitiser at the entrance of the schools before any student was allowed into school premisses.

Mrs Adaku Okoye, the Head Teacher, New Baptist Church Academy, Gudu, said the school had intensified its health education and hygiene measures to protect students from haemorrhagic fevers and other infectious diseases.

“Even though, we have been doing this exercise, but the threat of Coronavirus and Lassa fever has further made us enhance our hygiene practices among pupils and school environment.

“We teach the children how to wash their hands properly, use sanitiser at intervals and educate them on the diseases,’’ she said.

Similarly, the Head Nurse, Vinecare Nursery and Primary School, Gaduwa Estate, Mrs Chinenye Mark-Ibainum, said the school management priotise hygiene and health that was why they have a nurse to carter to the health needs of the children.

Chinenye added that the students were taught during assembly on proper hygiene methods and have visuals posted in their classes, toilets and around the school to further educate them.

`We embark on routine temperature check daily at the gate and if a child’s temperature is above 37.5 degrees centigrade we notify the parents immediately to seek further medical check.’’

On her part, another official at Peace Anchor School Academy, Suleja, Niger State, said the school is sensitising the children on COVID-19 and other diseases.

“We even held a debate amongst the students to know how adequately informed they were on Coronavirus and Lassa fever.

“I was surprised when the students expressed themselves on the necessary preventive measures and protection against the disease.”

Meanwhile, nine northern states have agreed to suspend schools for the next 30 days as a measure against the deadly COVID-19.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government have also banned all religious gatherings above 50 persons in the next four weeks due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The state is also considering closing down schools if there is no significant improvement in containing the scourge.

The Federal Government had also banned entry for travelers from 13 countries as it records five new cases of coronavirus, brining it to the total of eight confirmed cases.

Besides, the federal government had disallowed civil servants and public officers from travelling out of the country to COVID-19 endemic countries. (NAN)