The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) School of Nursing and Midwifery, Gwagwalada, has begun a six-week intensive training for 44 health providers.

The training is focused on Family Planning/Long Acting Reversible Contraceptive (FP/LARC).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Samuel Musa, Public Relations Officer, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCT Administration on Wednesday.

Musa said that the training was to reduce maternal mortality in the territory and ensure qualitative healthcare services in hospitals.

He also said that the exercise would improve access to voluntary and rights based family planning services.

“It will also increase capacity of public and private health care providers to deliver quality family planning services with an emphasis on LARC by public and private health care service providers in the FCT,’’ Musa said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

