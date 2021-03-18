All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary School (ANCOPSS) FCT Branch, says it will improve the standard of education through capacity building workshop on Information Communications Technology (ICT) and teaching methods.

New ANCOPSS President in FCT, Alhaji Adamu Gupa, said this on Thursday at a news conference shortly after the confederation’s congress held at Government Secondary School, Jabi, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress elected new executives to steer the affairs of the branch for the next four years.

Other elected officials of the association were Sani Sa’adatu of Junior Secondary Bwari as Vice President, Isa Oruku, Vice President II, Moses Shimachimin, Secretary and others

Gupa, who is the Principal of Government Secondary School, Kuje, said his administration would initiate various programmes to ensure that FCT education moves forward.

“We have a lot of programmes such as capacity building for the principals.

“You know ANCOPSS is not like NUT, NLC, we are just fortunate to be principals and one of our major aim is to help in implementing Government’s policies.

“And if that is our reason, it means we are part of the solution and if we are part of the solution, we must continue to do things that will make us look different in our various schools hence the need for capacity building for principals in ICT and teaching methods.

“So that at least what goes on in your school you will be able to monitor them very well, take care of what is expected for the education to move forward.

“The association is already positioned. What is left for us is to build on where our predecessors stop and by the special grace of God we are starting in a very good note,” Gupa said.

He said that the ANCOPSS was determined to train principals within and outside the country.

According to him, the confederation will participate in the upcoming conference of Africa Confederation of Principals of Secondary School schedule to hold in Nigeria in August.

“We have the international convention of principals that one is holding this year in Canada and we are going to attend by the special grace of God.

“Aside from that there are other very important programmes outside Nigeria which were normally sponsored by NGOs.

“We will make timetable if they are available we put various principals there so that they will go and see the best International practice.

“The capacity building is going to cut across Nigeria here and also International,” he said.

Earlier, in his farewell address, the outgoing President of the branch, Malam Abdulkarim Abdulrahman thanked members for their immense support during his administration.

He urged the newly elected executives to ensure higher level of commitment to expand the vision and uphold the ethics of the teaching profession.

“Let us continue to work and serve in unity because together we are strong,” Gupa said. (NAN)

