FCT school converts health centre to classrooms

By Naomi Sharang

The Management of Government Secondary School (GSS) Jeda, Kuje Area Council has converted the health centre within the school into classrooms.

This, the management said, was due to shortage of classrooms for students.

The improvisation by the management came to the fore on Thursday, when the facilitator of the Centre, Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-Abuja) inspected the project and others within Kuje and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

The Principal of the School, Mr Mohammed Tanko, said that the improvisation came about due to shortage of classrooms for students of the school.

The action, he explained, was in line with the saying that “necessity is the mother of invention”.

Tanko said: “The management, staff and students of GSS Jedda are extremely grateful for the intervention projects facilitated to the school like the block of six classrooms nearing completion.

“Others are the already completed Primary Health Care Centre which is being temporarily used as classrooms.

“The conversion of the health care centre into classrooms for now, is temporary pending the completion of a block of six classrooms project.

“Practically, apart from classrooms carved out from the health centre, temporary offices for principal, vice principal are also being carved out.

“This, to a great extent, kept the school going as far as academic activities are concerned,pending the time appropriate authorities provide the required infrastructure.

” We are also very grateful for the provision of borehole which has been the main source of water supply for the school.”

In his response Aduda urged the school to make the best use of projects facilitated there.

” I’m happy that the primary health centre is not being vandalised but improvised for other very useful purposes.

“My appeal to the school management is to ensure adequate care for all the projects and facilities provided,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Kuje, Mr Henry Ugbaja, said the lawmaker had served the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) meritoriously without bias.

He said: “Aduda has served the people of the territory without minding tribe or religion.

“He has not discriminated against anybody in the FCT and that is why we stand by him any day any time.

“Aduda has carried out laudable empowerment projects, including the construction of roads and installation of solar lightt in the territory.”

Ugbaja noted that one of the roads in Lanto, Kuje Area Council, facilitated by the lawmaker had given access to over 25 churches and mosques.

Also, a resident of the area council, Mrs Fatima Yusuf AKA Madam Kuje, described Aduda as “a man of the people”.

She said: “Aduda has done a lot of things for us. He has installed lights and water and also trained our children in skills acquisition.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other projects inspected by the lawmaker within the two Area Councils were the three kilometers Angwan Gede Goma Road , six kilometers Lanto road.

Others are 2.7 kilometers Angwandodo road, functional Primary Health Centre in Paikon Kore, with Inverter for 24-hour electricity supply, National Youth Development Centre and Tunga Maje road all in Gwagwalada Area Council.(NAN)