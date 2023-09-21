FCT: Road users frown over ‘unstable’ hike of transport fee

By Oluwasegun Aina

Disagreement occurred between a driver and road users over the unstable transportation fee from Kuje area of Abuja to Area 1 Wednesday. The mild drama happened following the rise of taxi fee from N800 to N1000.

One of the road users simply named Christiana describe the increased in price of the transport fee as an unethical act which is not good for the masses. According to her: “I planned N800 from Kuje but getting to Area 1 reverde is the case as the driver said price is N1000 and addition of N200 to Area 11 as additional charge.”

Christiana called on transport bodies and concerned authorities to stabilize transport fee in Abuja metropolis at large.She further said it is important to stabilize transport fee in Abuja and Nigeria at large in the interest of the common people.

Other roads users agred with Christiana’s point of view saying all fingers are not equal. A man (Who does not want to be identified) also appealed to transport bodies for moderate and considerate price control of transportation fee. “I was shocked taking commercial car from Kuje to Area 1 for N1000 instead of N800. Adequate measures should be taken without any further delay assist the people, he added.

