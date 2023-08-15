FCT Revenue Harmonisation: AMAC boss wants Tinubu’s intervention

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the revenue harmonisation drive, recently introduced in the FCT.

Maikalangu made the plea while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The chairman, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Inyang, Supervisory Councillor for Special Duties, AMAC, said the harmonised revenue drive had continued to increase cases of double taxation of residents.

He said that the area council had recently received several reports alleging the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) of harassing residents to pay same taxes that had already been paid to AMAC.

According to him, the area council had not relinquished its statutory right or signed off its right to collect revenue to the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

He explained that the recently reintroduced “Park and Pay” policy by the FCTA was under the purview of the area council; as such it was illegal to pay such revenue to the FCT-IRS.

“We will not take laws into our hands, we will continue being law abiding.

“However, it amounts to double taxation for AMAC residents and business owners to be asked to pay to FCT-IRS what they had already paid to AMAC.

“Can you imagine that the FCT-IRS also want to collect development levy even from our local markets?, It is as bad as that,” he said.

He, however, called on AMAC residents to pay their taxes only to the area council as it was the right and genuine thing to do.(NAN)

