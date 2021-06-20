FCT residents seek provision of basic amenities

Residents of Gbaukuchi and Gubausabo communities in Kuje Area Council say lack of electricity and water supply in their communities was slowing down development.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the community had been without electricity for years.

Gbaukuchi and Gubausabo are communities along airport road with street lights just at the entrance of the community but no power supply within.

Helen Samuel, a resident of Gbaukuchi, told NAN that there had never been any form of social amenity in the community since she had been residing there over 15 years.

She regretted that politicians would always go to the community for campaign and promise better days for the residents but never fulfilled any of the promises.

“During election, candidates of political parties will always promise to provide us basic amenities, when we vote for them to win, they will never come back.

“We do not have health facilities, no clinic, chemist, not to mention a hospital or secondary school in our community.

“The road is inaccessible owing to no bridge; during rainy season the river rises, which makes access to nearby communities difficult, resulting in loss of lives in the process.

“The inability to construct the bridge has also prevented small investors from doing business in our community, thereby making us suffer unduly.

“Construction of a bridge is needed urgently, as well as hospital, junior and senior secondary schools, to avoid children crossing the river to attend schools in nearby Ketti community.

Another resident, Mrs Laraba Yakubu , said although a primary health care centre was provided in 2016, after years of agitation, “they are not maintaining it and no doctor to attend to patients”.

“Our people are dying of waist pain, chest pain and eye issues ; we need medical personnel in our community, to help reduce death of residents.

“We carry sick people to Ketti General Hospital, when the condition is critical, hence the need for a hospital, to ensure the safety of pregnant women, nursing mothers and babies in Gbaukuchi,” Yakubu said.

“I gave birth to my children at home because I cannot afford hospital fees, says Mrs Grace Alex , a resident of Gubuasabo.

According to Alex, Gubausabo is a small community that lacks everything, not even a market for petty trading.

”If the Kuje Area Council can establish a market for residents of the community it will help people engage in trading and ease poverty and suffering.

In the same vein, residents of Gishiri and Kasablanca communities of Nicon area of Abuja, also solicited government’s intervention in the provision of health centre.

Some of the residents also called for the provision of mosquito nets and proper knowledge of its usage.

Hajiya Medina, a resident of Gishiri, said she bought mosquito net from the market, adding that her family had formed the habit of using it at all times.

”My experience has been wonderful because it protects my family against mosquitoes.

”My family members hardly fall sick because we use it every night and it has helped me to save money from not buying malaria drugs and hospital expenses.

”Some people in my community don’t have knowledge of how the mosquito net works, that is why I think we need sensitisation.

”We also need a health centre that can provide us with mosquito nets and health education,” she added.

”Most people, who live here are poor and can’t afford money to buy mosquito nets, especially the pregnant women and they also need enlightenment on proper usage,” Isah Gishiri another resident said.

According to Gishiri, I have one which i have been using for years, i cannot afford another one now, that is why we solicit for assistance.

”I am sure mine would have expired that is why it is not as effective as before.(NAN)

