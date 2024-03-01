FCT residents resort to charcoal as alternative to cooking gas

Some FCT residents have resorted to using charcoal and firewood as the cost of cooking gas continued to increase, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Those who spoke with NAN said with the incessant rise in the price of cooking gas, it is gradually becoming unaffordable to the common man.

NAN check on Friday also revealed that the cost of charcoal is gradually increasing owing to high demand, making some people switch to firewood.

Mrs Victoria Amosu, a resident of Gwagwalada Area Council said she has discontinued the use of cooking gas, adding that she uses firewood and charcoal which was not also cheap.

“I have stopped using cooking gas and I now use firewood or charcoal which the price is also increasing at alarming rate but more preferably that cooking gas.

“Before now, I buy 12.5kg of cooking gas for between N12,000 to N13,000 in 2023 but now it’s sold for between N15,750 to N16,400.

”I cannot continue to spend that much only on cooking gas.

“I use charcoal and firewood now although they are not cheap either but it is affordable and last more that the gas”, she said.

Mr Dayo Kunle, a businessman at Mararaba said with the constant increase in gas, he has resolved with his wife to use firewood or charcoal stove as an alternative to cooking gas.

Kunle said they have to spend more using cooking gas because of the family size and constant boiling of water.

“Though we have refilled our gas cylinder, it is only used to warm our food when the need arises,” he said.

Mrs Shola Bisi, a civil servant said that the increase in the price of cooking gas has really taken a toll on her.

“Using of gas is the only option I have, this is because I stay on the fifth floor in the estate where I live.

“So I use my cooking gas with wisdom, I make sure I get all things ready before I turn on my gas. I cook food that will last me the whole day and only put on the gas to warm my food before eating,” she said.

Mrs Gloria Ikenna, a restaurant owner, said that the increase in price has negatively affected her business and the profit she makes.

Ikenna said her restaurant was located in a residential area and the use of charcoal stoves or firewood are prohibited.

“The situation is a terrible one that needs urgent intervention. I spend so much on gas that I hardly make any reasonable profit from this business,” she said.

She appealed to the government to find a lasting solution to the constant increase in the price of gas in order to help businesses like hers that relied on cooking gas.

Ms Ogechukwu Ukwuani, a corp member, said she uses electric cooker and had to reconsider her choice of food whenever their was no electricity supply.

Ukwuani said that it was very hard to cope as a Nigerian in this present economic hardship.

She called on the government to put an end to the plights of Nigerians.

NAN reports that a bag of charcoal which was initially sold between N3,500 to N4,000 now sells for N5,500 to N6000 per bag. (NAN)

By Vivian Eze/Uche Bibilari