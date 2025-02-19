FCT residents laud Wike for opening Karmo District Market

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike for opening the newly constructed Karmo District Market for business.

By Joshua Olomu

Some of the residents, especially those living around the Karmo district, including traders, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the official commissioning of the market on Wednesday in Abuja.

The market was built under Public-Private Partnership by the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Rural Homes and other partners.

According to the residents, opening the market, which took over seven years of construction, is a commendable feat by the Wike-led FCT administration, as it will boost economic activities in the area.

Mr Francis Adamu, a dealer on fabrics, said: We are happy that finally the Karmo market is officially commissioned today (Wednesday), this means that more developmental activities will spring up here.

“I think we need to thank the FCT minister for working to ensure that the long wait is over, and other partners, especially the Rural Homes must also be commended.”

A dealer on electronics and furniture, Mr Ike Ekeka, said: “I have bought a shop here because of the uniqueness of the market and proximity to my home.

“There is no doubt that Rural Homes and the AICL have built a world class market here in Karmo, and we are especially grateful to ‘Mr Project’, the FCT minister.”

Mrs Rahab Isa, a resident in the area, said: “ You know Karmo is a developing area, and this market will sure boost economic activities here.

“We will no longer have to go to other markets in Wuse and Garki and that is why we are happy that the minister is formally opening the market today.”

While commissioning the market, Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who represented Wike, said the project was part of government’s efforts to promote economic growth in the territory.

“This project is a clear demonstration of our administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth, empowering businesses, and creating a conducive environment for trade and commerce in the city of Abuja.

“Markets are the heartbeat of every community, they are not just centres for buying and selling, they represent the strength of our local economy and the resilience of our people.

“This district market is designed to serve as a hub for business activities, providing traders with modern facilities and ensuring the residents have access to quality of goods and services.

“The integration of this market would undoubtedly boost local commerce, creating employment opportunities for our youth, and enhance the livelihood of our people in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” she said.

The minister expressed optimism that the market would contribute significantly to revenue generation for the FCT.

“It’s my conviction that the market will contribute significantly to the revenue generation for the FCT and improve the business environment in the district.

“While we celebrate this achievement, I wish to urge all traders and residents to make proper use of this facility by ensuring cleanliness, orderliness, and mutual respect remains our word,” she said.

Sa’adatu Aliyu, Managing Director of Rural Homes said the market is developed on 9.9 hectares of land, with over 2,500 units of well-organised shops for different categories of goods and services.

She said the market sections include the cold room and meat sections of the farmers’ market, with over 150 stalls and over 100 enclosed units.

“We have duplexes here for offices, including banks, clinics and fire service, and all of these make it a complete business hub.

“The shops here are very affordable because before we started this project, we went around Abuja to see how is this market going to tally with other developments, and we have done that consistently over the period.

“We discovered from our findings that our shops are priced lower than other markets, and there are flexible payment plans available,” she said.(NAN)