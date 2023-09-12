FCT residents call for stronger measures to tackle insecurity in communities 

By Veronica Dariya

Some residents of Bwari Area Council of the FCT have called on the FCT Administration and security agencies to put stronger measures to tackle insecurity in rural communities.

The residents spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bwari following reports of incessant kidnappings in some parts of the council.

Mr John Awoyi, President, Bwari Youths Forum, said there should be concerted efforts to address the security challenges and bring the perpetrators to book.

“There has been an increase in the reports of this evil act among the people and it needs to be nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand.

“Bwari was not known for this level of insecurity in the past, but we have been hearing reports of kidnappings in some areas and it has become a thing of concern for residents at the moment.

“We need the attention of all the security agencies to address this challenge because, Bwari shares border with Kaduna and Niger states which has made it porous in a way.

” It is disturbing. We pray that the Minister will listen to our plea this time,” the youth leader said.

Also speaking, Mr Rogers Yohanna, an educationist, said that news of kidnappings and other criminal activities in the area was alarming and a thing of serious concern.

He said that residents were becoming uncomfortable and a bit paranoid with everyone around them.

“You cannot even trust anyone again. When on transit, you are suspicious of both the driver and other passengers. You wake up in the morning and hear that your neighbor had been kidnapped.

“At home, you cannot leave your children with your neighbors, even at the schools, parents are afraid to leave their wards with teachers or the guards.

“There’s no trusting anyone anymore because, some of the stories we have heard are that the ones you trust to be your keepers are actually the ones who connive with these evil people to pounce on you.

“It is sad really. People are becoming more conscious of their environment now.

“We will keep praying but we also need the relevant authorities to act as swiftly as possible in tackling this issue so that we can have a secured environment,” Yohanna said.

Mrs Christine Nwankwo, a hairstylist who owns a shop in Tudun-Fulani, along Sabongari area of the council, said that the situation has made her relocate.

She said: “I used to live in the inner parts of that Tudun-Fulani and I had my shop there too so that when I close late, I just stroll down home.

“It used to be peaceful before, but at some point, all you keep hearing at midnight were gunshots. We could not sleep with our two eyes shut. I had to look for money and relocate.”

Nwankwo said that though the police have been responding to distress calls and severally engaged the gunmen in shootout, most times the hoodlums got away.

She urged that more efforts be put in tackling the menace, while also praying for divine intervention.

Mr Eli Kadanya, Secretary of Bwari Area Council, told NAN that the chairman, Mr John Gabaya, was working with relevant authorities at both state and federal level to address the issue of insecurity in the area.

He assured residents that the local council has placed high priority on security and was taking appropriate measures to curb the situation. (NAN)

