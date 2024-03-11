FCT residents berate AEDC over uneven rationing of electricity supply

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have frowned at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s (AEDC) uneven rationing of electricity supply in the territory.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday said that while some areas enjoy two days of uninterrupted power supply, others have not had it for almost seven consecutive days.

According to them, AEDC says that insufficient power allocation has constrain them to implement load curtailment directives across its franchise area to manage the situation for grid stability.

Some of the residents who reside in Kubwa, especially in 2/1 Extension are lamenting the total blackout in their areas.

The residents said that while some parts of Kubwa had electricity supply for hours, some areas do not have at all for several days.

Mrs Natasha Audu, who reside at 2/1, Kubwa Extension said that it was most unfair for AEDC not to give the area power supply for a week.

She said’’ “AEDC noted there is a problem and they are rationing power supply.

“We understand that there is a fault or problem according to AEDC, so they are rationing power supply, why doing that, some areas are still sleeping with electricity but in my area we have not had power for a week. .

”If you are rationing. why not give us electricity for two or three hours a day, our food in the refrigerators are going bad, they should be fair to all.

“You cannot give electricity to some areas and other areas have no supply for days, this is most unfair so they should look into it and be fair to all concerned, ‘’she said.

Mr Amos Okolo, a resident of Federal Housing Kubwa said that the situation had been very terrible in that area as there had not be power supply for days. .

Okolo said that the high cost of fuel had prevented him from using his generator, adding that weather was also not friendly.

“I am appealing to AEDC to do the needful by ensuring fair rationing of power supply to everybody,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Dorcas Adejoh, who resides beside Dutse Alahaji Plaza, said that power supply had been epileptic in her area in the last one month.

Jonah said that the residents could no longer buy or preserve food in their refrigerators due to lack of adequate power supply.

According to her, with the high price of food items, it is better to buy food and store but with the current power situation, that is no longer possible.

“In a week, you barely can see power supply for two days. That is how bad it has been, it was restored at about 12 p. m. and taken it about 2 p. m.

“We have complained and nothing seems to be working, so we are appealing to the authorities concerned to come to our aid and do the needful.

“Nigerians are suffering and lack of unstable power supply is adding to the problem and this is affecting our mental health, ‘’she said.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu had summoned the chief executive officers of two Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to a meeting over worsening supply situations in their regions.

Those invited to the meeting are the chief executive officers of AEDC and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDC).

He also summoned to the meeting Mr Sule Abdulazeez, the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to him, the management of other non-performing distribution companies will also be queried over non-performance as reports continue to filter in on situation in their regions.

“The ministry expects power supply to have improved across the country, as opposed to current experience in some regions.

“Findings revealed that some distribution companies are deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN, while some power lines have also been damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Constance Athekame