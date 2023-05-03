FCT REC bows out of service, attributes successes to God, teamwork

By Angela Atabo

Malam Yahaya Bello, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the FCT bowed out of service on Tuesday, attributing his successes in office to God and teamwork .

Bello. during a retirement party at the FCT INEC on Tuesday in Abuja, thanked God and INEC staff members for playing a major role in his journey as REC.

”I did not have the monopoly of power and knowledge. I brought everybody on-board to work s a team to be able to achieve lot.

“We worked together as brothers and sisters here and everybody was taken along.

“That was my secret. It was a matter of team work and dedication to this work.

” I also appreciate the supervision of Almighty God. Most of all, I was privileged to have participated in the conduct of elections in 1963 as an ad hoc staff in 1983 I was an EO, then I came to INEC in 2018,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Agness Akpe, Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department of INEC FCT described Bello as an enigma.

”He is a wonderful man who worked hard to make INEC FCT what it is today. Bello is a Godly person who believes in what the Holy books says and stands by it regardless of the circumstances on ground.

“When you come across him the first time, you will say this man is just strict and unesscerarliy efusy but he is actually kind, caring,intelligent and sound.

“He can recall things that happened so many years ago to the last detail and he is very articulate, he can talk on any subject matter at anytime,” she said.

She said that Bello was a wonderful person and who will be truly missed.(NAN)