FCT rated second in breastfeeding, says Official

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been rated second best in breastfeeding in the country.

The Coordinator, Nutrition Primary Healthcare Board (PHB), Mrs Clementina Okoro, made this known during the State Level Community Activities for the FCT 2020 World Breastfeeding Week with the theme: ‘Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet’, on Friday in Abuja.

NAN also reports that Osun was rated the best in the country with 55 per cent exclusive breastfeeding rate.

Okor said the FCT got 52 per cent in exclusive breastfeeding.

She said the week was celebrated to ensure proper orientation given to all mothers on removal of water during breastfeeding, which was in line with World Health Organisation’s complimentary standard on healthy children in the society.

She expressed worry that some mothers still use water during breastfeeding, thereby denying their children adequate nutrition needed from zero to six months of age after delivery.

The Coordinator, however, called on breastfeeding mothers to comply with the zero water campaign at childbirth in order to promote, protect and support exclusive breastfeeding in the country.

“The purpose is targeting the removal of water in the feeding of infants.

“Evidence shows that the problem with infant feeding in Nigeria is especially with water.

” The percentage of mothers that give their children water in addition to breastfeeding within the period is large, close to 40 per cent.

“From six months that they can be introduced to complementary food from food sources that are locally available, in addition, the babies are supposed to be breastfed for up to two years and beyond,” she said.

She said that the global recommendation is that babies should be breastfed within the first one hour of delivery.

“They should not be given any other form of food, except breast milk until they six months old”, she said.

In his remarks, Head of Department, Health, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Modupe Adeyinka, who was represented by Alhaji Mustapha Abdulahi, urged breastfeeding mothers to embrace and key into the zero water campaign.

He said that it would promote healthy culture of water-free community for generations unborn.

Adeyinka commended the FCT healthcare services for such a laudable initiative to educate mothers.

Earlier in his remarks, District Head of Goza, Mr Ishaku Nana, thanked the organisers of the programme and solicited for manpower and standard equipment at the primary healthcare for his people to benefit.

NAN reports that the event was organised by PHB in collaboration with Alive and Thrive Initiative.

Other activities at the event included the presentation of gift items to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as well as the proper launch of Zero Water Community Campaign by the AMAC Vice Chairman, MrcLaurence Chukwu. (NAN)