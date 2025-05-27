FCT pupils appeal for end to 2 months strike

By Veronica Dariya

Some school children in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, have appealed to striking teachers in the six-area council, to consider their plights and call off their two months industrial action

The children made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Bwari, Abuja, while baring their minds on the 2025 Children’s Day.

he Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in FCT had in March embarked strike due non-payment of the N70, 000 minimum wage.

Blessing Adamu, a 10-year-old primary four child at LEA 2, Primary School, Bwari said that staying at home for more than two months without learning was big disruption of their academic programmes.

She appealed to FCT administration and the teachers to resolve their differences and call off the strike.

“I am not happy that I have been at home for this long.

“My friends in the private schools are going to school and I am staying at home to help my mummy with her business and chores.”

Another pupil, Jonah Mathias, said that he was now bored due to the duration of the strike, saying “I am missing both physical and intellectual exercises in school.’’

He also pleaded to the FCT administration and the NUT to end the action, considering the negative effects on their future.

Also, Esther Bwaya, another child affected by the strike, described the situation as `unfortunate and traumatising’, adding that they watched their peers in private schools go to school daily with feeling of abandonment by the government.

“We appeal to government to look into this matter as a special Children’s Day gift to FCT children, because we really want to return to school,’’ she said.

Mrs Raabi Sumaila, a mother of five whose children are affected by the strike, appealed to the FCT administration to ensure the strike was over to save the children from further damage.

She noted that the strike did not only affect public schools but also affected the primary healthcare centres, adding that the situation had bought untold hardship on the people.

“We are bagging the FCT administration to put an end to this strike. We have suffered too much, our children are still at home, and we cannot have access to healthcare services at the health centres,’’ she lamented.

Mr Danladi Chiya, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in FCT appealed to the workers and members of the unions to consider the plights of the children and call off the strike.(NAN)(www.nanews.ng)