FCT Polls: INEC lauds professionalism of ad hoc staff trainers, assures best practices ﻿









Abuja, Feb. 3, 2022 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, has expressed satisfaction with the level of professionalism by the trainers at the ongoing ad hoc staff training.



Mr Hassan Shamsudeen-Musa, the Electoral Officer at the council, said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja during the inauguration of the three-day training.



Shamsudeen-Musa also expressed optimism that the three-day training exercise for ad hoc staff members for the FCT polls would boost best practices at the polls scheduled for Feb. 12.



“I am happy we are training now, it is a very good time. We have received all non-sensitive materials and after the training, posting will commence immediately.



“Quality and adequate training materials have been deployed, as well as sufficient and adequate staff trainers.



“The commission has done, and is doing its part of ensuring and assuring peaceful and credible polls.



“It is now left to the electorate to also play its part by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and conducting themselves well before, during and after the elections.



“The commission only posts four personnel to a unit; so now the responsibilities of a peaceful poll lays on the electorate,” he said.



Shamsudeen-Musa urged candidates to conduct themselves properly and caution them on the dangers and implications of electoral malpractice.



He also called on all candidates, supporters and electorate to ensure they observed COVID-19 safety protocol at polling units during the poll.



He appealed to the candidates and their supporters to desist from any form of electoral malpractice to enable smooth and credible elections for the development of democracy in the country.



Mr Bawa Jibril, a trainer, lauded the level of literacy of the trainees and their level of seriousness toward acquiring the required knowledge for the election.



Mrs Peace Chukwuma, one of the trainees who spoke with NAN said after the training exercise, she would uphold the tenets of conducting free, fair and credible elections.



NAN reports that majority of the ad hoc staff were members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), teachers, some graduates and undergraduates. (NAN)



