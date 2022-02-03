FCT Polls: INEC assures electorate of credible elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has assured the electorate of free, credible and transparent election during the Area Council elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that elections would be conducted into offices of chairmen and local government legislators in FCT on Feb. 12.

The INEC Electoral Officer for Kuje, Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, at a training workshop for ad-hoc staff.

Gbefwi said that the commission would deploy all necessary human, material and managerial resources to ensure that the elections remained free, fair, credible, peaceful, inclusive and transparent.

“By virtue of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, it is the responsibility of the citizens to obtain their permanent voter cards and vote for candidates of their choice.

“The candidates have a great role to play by talking to their supporters to conduct themselves properly and caution them on the dangers and implications of electoral malpractice.

“The call is imperative because apart from increasing the voting strength in elections, it is the only tool the electorate can use to choose their leaders,” she said.

She, however, called on the candidates, supporters and electorate to ensure they observed COVID-19 safety protocol at polling units during the poll.

She also appealed to the candidates and their supporters to desist from any form of electoral malpractice to ensure a smooth and credible election for the development of democracy in the country.

Juliet Nuhu, one of the trainees who spoke with NAN said that she would ensure that discipline and orderliness were maintained during the exercise in Kuje.

NAN reports that majority of the Ad-hoc staff at the training were National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, teachers and graduates applicants. (NAN)

