FCT Polls: Atiku urges residents to turn out en masse to support PDP

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come out en masse and exercise their franchise in the Feb. 12 area councils election.

Abubakar made the call in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He called on every member of the PDP family to be proud of the party at the election and even mobilize their families and friends to vote for PDP’s candidates across all the FCT councils on Saturday.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP also called on all the officials, including security agents who will be involved in the conduct of the election, to ensure it is conducted in line with all relevant provisions that would make the process hitch-free and credible.

Abubakar said that the election in the FCT should be a referendum of sorts on the performance of the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the country.

The former vice president said that the records of performance between the PDP and APC administrations should provide a guide for the way the people of the FCT should cast their ballots on Saturday. (NAN)

