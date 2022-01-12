FCT Poll: Group urges voters to collect PVCs, vote wisely

Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), an NGO, has urged registered voters in the FCT who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC ) to do so

.

The NGO said the call had become imperative to enable them vote credible candidates during the FCT Area Council election scheduled for Feb. 12.

Mr Godwin Omonya, the National Coordinator of the group made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on Wednesday.

Omonya said that the importance of the PVCs could not be overemphasised, adding that it was the only tool the electorate could use to choose leaders of their choice.

According to him, failure to register and collect the voter’s card will affect the electorate in the FCT poll as well as the 2023 general elections.

“The call has become necessary, apart from increasing the voting strength in elections, it is the only tool the electorate can use to choose their leaders.

“This also goes to all those who have turned 18 years within the period in review as your vote is your right, so, you have to be part of the exercise to get the chance to vote.

“By virtue of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, it is the responsibility of the citizens to obtain their PVCs and vote candidates of their choice,’’ he said.

He said that the attainment of a good election was dependent on full cooperation and support of the electorate to play the political game according to the rules.

The national coordinator also called on the youths not to allow themselves to be used for political malpractices, but rather be agents of positive change for democracy to thrive. (NAN)

