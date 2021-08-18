FCT: Police say no kidnapping incident in Zuba, Deidei

The in the Federal Capital (FCT) says was no incident of kidnapping in Zuba and Deidei axis of the .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yusfu said that the clarification followed reports in some sections of the media that “a chief got kidnapped close to Mopol 45, along Deidei-Zuba axis.

“The command wants to state categorically that is no record of such incident on Tuesday in the FCT,” she said.

Yusuf cautioned against circulation of fake that could cause undue panic among residents of the FCT.

She enjoined the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information.

She reaffirmed the resolve of the command adequate security within the FCT.

She also urged residents to all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

She said the conduct of police officers could be to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) 09022222352.()

