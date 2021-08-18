FCT: Police say no kidnapping incident in Zuba, Deidei

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says there was no incident of kidnapping in Zuba and Deidei axis of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yusfu said that the clarification followed reports in some sections of the media that “a chief got kidnapped close to Mopol 45, along Deidei-Zuba axis.

“The command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident on Tuesday in the FCT,” she said.

Yusuf cautioned against circulation of fake news that could cause undue panic among residents of the FCT.

She enjoined the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information.

She reaffirmed the resolve of the command to provide adequate security within the FCT.

She also urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

She said the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) 09022222352.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...