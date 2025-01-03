FCT Police Recover Abandoned Toyota Prado Jeep

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have recovered an abandoned Toyota Prado Land Cruiser Jeep during a routine patrol in the Apo-Gudu area of Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, explained that the vehicle was discovered on December 31, 2024, at about 11:30 AM along David Ejoor Street, opposite Adisa Estate, by officers from the Durumi Division. Upon inspection, the Jeep was found without a registration number, raising suspicion.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed several items, including a silver-colored eagle insignia, video and audio cables, and a car stereo remote. Adeh also noted that the sticker displaying the engine and chassis numbers near the driver’s door had been removed, and the windscreen appeared to have been recently replaced.

“The vehicle has since been towed to the FCT Police Command Headquarters in Garki II for further investigation,” Adeh stated.

In her statement, Adeh called on members of the public with missing vehicles matching the Jeep’s description to visit the Command for verification and possible recovery.

“The FCT Police remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory,” she added. “Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through our emergency helplines: 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883, CRU: 08107314192, PCB: 09022222352.”